Scott Lang Relies on the Power of Making a To-Do List in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer

Facebook/Antman A promotional image for "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) knows what to do in order to defeat his and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp's (Evangeline Lilly) enemy in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

In the newest trailer for the film that was released by Marvel, Hope reminded Scott that they have unleashed the power of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and they have to do everything that they can to stop her.

But Scott already has a plan, telling Hope and her father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) what he believes is the right thing to do.

"If you're gonna do something right, you make a list," Scott stated in the trailer.

According to the former petty criminal, their first step is to team up so that they can combine their powers to make sure that they are better than their enemy. "Two, we're gonna have to fight Ghost. Three, we're gonna track down Ghost ... that seems like it should be part of two — 2A. Oh, and we've gotta save the world! That's major," he also said.

While making a list may not necessarily be what people can expect from superheroes, the Ant-Man's plan could be a good tip for anyone who will deal with a major hurdle in life.

The trailer also proved that the events in the upcoming movie took place after the events during "Captain America: Civil War" that was released in 2016. It is also obviously set before the grim events of this year's "Avengers: Infinity War" due to its upbeat vibe.

Aside from defeating Ghost, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will also feature Hope's plan to save her mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in April, Lilly revealed why her character is very determined to rescue the original Wasp.

"Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible," Lilly stated in the interview. "The question has arisen, 'Can Janet come back?' So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back," she added.

In the same interview, film director Peyton Reed explained why they decided to change the identity of Ghost in the film to become a female villain instead of featuring a male baddie just like the one featured in the Marvel comic series.

"The Ghost character could be male, female, anything, so it just seemed more interesting to us [to cast a woman]," Reed stated. "Ghost's primary power is the ability to 'phase,' which allows Ghost to move through solid matter. She has all sorts of strange versions of that phasing power — it proves quite difficult for Ant-Man and Wasp to deal with," he went on to say.

The upcoming film will also feature Michael Pena as Scott's former cellmate Luis, Bobby Cannavale as police officer Paxton, Judy Greer as Scott's ex-wife and Paxton's fiancée Maggie, as well as Laurence Fishburne as Pym's old friend Bill Foster, who also helped him in his Project Goliath.

Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 6.