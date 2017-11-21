Scottie Pippen to Guest Star in 'Lethal Weapon'

NBA Champion Scottie Pippen is slated to guest star on this Tuesday's episode of FOX's cop comedy-drama "Lethal Weapon."

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX Promotional banner for the second season of FOX's buddy cop series, "Lethal Weapon"

As revealed in the synopsis for season 2 episode 7, titled "Birdwatching," Pippen will guest star as himself. While Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) are looking into the death of a surfer, the latter cannot seem to brush aside suspicion on Trish's (Keesha Sharp) new friend. Eventually, he learns that the NBA champ himself was his wife's new pal, whom she has been working with for a charity event.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Pippen detailed his role and his encounter with the jealous husband.

"I'm a speaker at this charity event and ... (Keesha Sharp's character, Trish Murtaugh) has me as a guest speaker, and I guess she's making her husband jealous," said Pippen. "I guess he's had enough — he wants to find out who this guest speaker is (that she keeps talking about) — and busts into the room."

Trish is fixing Pippen's tie when her husband bursts into the room, the athlete recalled. Upon confirming his identity, Murtaugh's jealousy eluded him. He then gets excited over Pippen. They will do a chest bump, which will shatter his eyeglasses in the process. While he was already nervous about delivering his speech, now the basketball star has another thing to worry about, not being able to read from his notes.

Elsewhere in the episode, Riggs will have recurring nightmares of his childhood trauma, ones he wants to bury where they belong, in his past.

When asked about acting alongside Sharp and Wayan, Pippen said it was challenging. "It would be like me putting them on a basketball court — you don't feel like you're on their level and it shows a little bit."

"Lethal Weapon" season 2 episode 7, titled "Birdwatching," airs on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.