(Photo: 5TH Cell) A screenshot from "Scribblenauts Showdown."

"Scribblenauts: Fighting Words," the sixth major entry in the puzzle action video game series by 5TH Cell, may have been canned, but the series is not going anywhere yet.

A new game titled "Scribblenauts Showdown" was spotted by Nintendo Everything on the Taiwan ratings board website, which has prematurely leaked new games in the past. The listing mentions that it will be released on the Nintendo Switch as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

There is also a cover art featuring Maxwell and his sister Lily with a whole host of colorful characters in the background. Nothing else has been revealed except that Warner Bros. Interactive will publish the game and 5TH Cell will be developing it.

"Scribbles Showdown" will be the first game from the franchise to release on the Sony and Microsoft platforms. The titles released over the years were launched on the PC, iOS, Wii U and the Nintendo DS.

Fans are already excited about "Scribbles Showdown" especially after "Scribblenauts: Fighting Words" was canceled last year, resulting in the layoff of 45 staff members including lead animator Tim Borrelli.

The studio, however, noted at that time that it is not shutting down, and it looks like they have been working hard ever since. In their official statement in light of the axed project:

Layoffs aren't something we take lightly and we'd like to thank all our employees for all the hard work and dedication over the years.

5TH Cell as a company is not closing down, but our focus right now is 100% on helping our staff make the transition to other external opportunities.

"Scribblenauts Showdown" is yet to be made official. 5TH Cell's confirmed upcoming project is the action adventure game "Next Up Hero," which is set for release early 2018.