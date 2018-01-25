'Sea of Thieves' Beta Now Available for Xbox One and PC

"Sea of Thieves" is undergoing a closed beta, which started Wednesday, Jan. 24, and will last until Monday, Jan. 29. Many users have encountered an error message logging in to play the game, which has now been announced to be fixed for the most part.

The beta version of the game has been available for the Xbox One and PC for pre-loading since Tuesday, Jan. 23. The game itself has seen some changes since the technical alpha ended in December last year, and members eligible for the closed beta will be the first to see them.

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame Many "Sea of Thieves" players have encountered errors when trying to access the game's closed beta starting Jan. 24.

As a closed beta, a rather exclusive club of gamers will be able to participate. These include those who have signed up for the "Sea of Thieves" Insider Program before Dec. 1, 2017, as well as those who have already pre-ordered the game.

Many of those who have taken the time to pre-load the beta version to play before the weekend are now having trouble getting in, however. A "too early" error message has been reportedly getting in the way of many players who just want to try out the beta, and the Rare developer team has acknowledged the issue on social media.

With the game development team working on a solution, the official Twitter handle of "Sea of Thieves" finally announced the good news on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24.

"Ahoy! Most of the players who were receiving the 'too early' error message should now all be able to launch the Closed Beta and play!" Rare announced, adding that any errant cases of the "too early" error should be gone in about a couple of hours or so.

"We really appreciate all the patience whilst our team has worked to resolve this," the "Sea of Thieves" team added in their announcement tweet.

"Sea of Thieves" is set to come out on March 20 for the Xbox One and PC, and will feature cross-play support for both versions.