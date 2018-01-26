'Sea of Thieves' News: Closed Beta Extended For Two More Days

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame A promotional photo of the video game "Sea of Thieves."

Recent reports have revealed that after a very unstable launch of the closed beta for "Sea of Thieves," the game developers have announced that they will be extending the event for two more days. Further reports indicate that the announcement was triggered by an outcry from the fans who received error messages.

"We know your gaming hours are precious and our number one goal is to get everyone with Closed Beta access into the game as soon as possible," said "Sea of Thieves" engagement manager Emma Bridle. "Whilst we work on making this happen, we'd like to announce that we're extending the Sea of Thieves Closed Beta by two days. This means the Closed Beta will now end on Wednesday, January 31st at 8 a.m. GMT. We want to ensure that anyone who has missed out on anytime sailing the seas still gets to enjoy the Closed Beta to its fullest."

Further reports reveal that the outcry that triggered the extension came from the experience of several players who were supposedly granted access for pre-purchasing the first-person, open-world pirate game. Unfortunately, the players were not able to play and they received multiple repetitive error messages that told the players that it was too early for them to be in it. Although game developer Rare has rolled out a new temporary fix for the errors and the new long-term fix is expected to be released in the coming days.

Although it is not yet clear if the fixes worked, it will at least allow for a smoother experience for the fans. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming days so fans are advised to stay tuned for updates. "Sea of Thieves" is scheduled to be released on Mar. 20 for Xbox One and Windows PC. As such, fans will not have long to wait.