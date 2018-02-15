'Sea of Thieves' News: Closed Beta to Return This Weekend

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame A screenshot of the upcoming video game developed by Rare, "Sea of Thieves"

The upcoming open-world pirate-themed video game "Sea of Thieves" will be granting players who got to play the closed beta version one last opportunity to do so this coming weekend. The game's developer, Rare, has decided to open its doors to all players in order to conduct a stress test for its servers.

As reported by the developer's official website, Rare stated that the previous closed beta time frame was a good opportunity for them to have an idea of how "Sea of Thieves" will do come launch time — with information encompassing that of in-game bugs, up to how well their servers are able to withstand a lot of player traffic.

Rare also admitted that they had not anticipated such a large number of players to try the game out, which increased significantly as the closed beta period went on. The number of players that participated in the close beta was able to provide important information, such as server and login issues, as well as the inability to sell items at certain outposts in the game, which Rare is looking to address just before the game launches next month.

The developers will be expecting players to perhaps report issues that may have been overlooked in the past, but it is important to note that no additional content has been added to the game since the last closed beta season. Despite this, the developers emphasized that the lack of new content is not indicative of the finished product.

Furthermore, players should expect suddenly getting logged out of their instances, being unable to party up with friends or join games at all, along with the past issue with in-game merchants.

The closed beta for "Sea of Thieves" will be available starting Feb. 16, at 5 a.m. EST and will conclude on Feb. 18 at 5 a.m. EST. The game will officially be released on March 20 this year.