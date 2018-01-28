'Sea of Thieves' News, Update: Dataminers Discover More Enemies, Animations and Other Content

(Photo: Rare Entertainment) An image from "Sea of Thieves."

Dataminers have found some interesting details in the game files behind "Sea of Thieves."

The information dug up by a Reddit user confirms some of the content already confirmed in the game along with some unannounced.

The discoveries include "prototype" animations for the Kraken, which, should they make it to the final version of "Sea of Thieves," will be able to hold the players in its tentacles, ingesting them, spitting them out, and an animation called "waterdunk."

There are also details about the ship customization. "Sea of Thieves" will allow players to modify the equipment of the ship like cannons, capstan, livery, mast, and the captain's wheel.

As to what other weapon players can install on the ship, there is a harpoon gun, which will be a lot of fun to use — whether it is fighting the Kraken, taking out pirates, or even hunting sharks.

Mermaids may not be as friendly in "Sea of Thieves" as they appear in the beta version of the game. The creatures actually help players bring back to their group when their ship sinks.

Interestingly, the mermaids are listed as enemies in the game along with the Kraken, which suggest that they could turn on players at some point in the game.

As for the food to expect in "Sea of Thieves," the extracted game files reveal players can eat banana, coconut, pineapple, pomegranate and rum.

The game is currently on beta after it was extended to Jan. 31 following error messages that made it hard for players to get into the event.

As players take part in the beta test, they can also join the ongoing contest by Rare Entertainment in which they get the chance to create an achievement that could end up in the final version of "Sea of Thieves."

The winning achievement will not only be included in the game. The user behind it will receive an exclusive piece of signed artwork and "a whole bunch of Sea of Thieves booty."

"Sea of Thieves" players can read all about the contest here.