'Sea of Thieves' Release Date: Closed Beta Details, Freebies Announced

(Photo: Microsoft) A promotional image for "Sea of Thieves."

With a little over three months to go before "Sea of Thieves" arrives, Microsoft is giving players eager to experience the seafaring adventure the opportunity for a test-drive.

A pre-release closed beta will be held ahead of the March 20 launch that will serve as "the perfect opportunity for fans to find their sea legs."

To be part of the program and also score unique Black Dog Pack costumes and items in the process, players will have to pre-order "Sea of Thieves" either on the Xbox One or PC.

For the ultimate experience, Microsoft also has up for grabs a limited edition "Sea of Thieves" Xbox Wireless Controller, which is pictured below.

The controller features a deep purple translucent design, adorned with laser etched barnacles, one treasured golden trigger and haunted by a mysterious glow-in-the-dark skull.

The limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for preorder for $74.99 and will be shipped worldwide on Feb. 6, so users can enjoy it way before "Sea of Thieves" hits the shores.

(Photo: Microsoft) The limited edition "Sea of Thieves" Xbox Wireless Controller.

The controller will come with a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, a 14-day Game Pass trial and a Ferryman Clothing Set for "Sea of Thieves" character, which will be available at launch.

"Sea of Thieves" is the latest exclusive from Microsoft, joining the ranks of "Gears of War," "Halo and "Forza." This very idea is what has gamers even more pumped up for its release.

The game gives players the opportunity to live the pirate life — find treasures, fight beasts, explore shipwrecks and supplies and basically bask in the glory of the blood, mayhem and fun the high seas filled with "unspoiled islands, monsters and mythical creatures" have to offer.

"Sea of Thieves" promises a "shared world, true cooperative gameplay and immersive action and adventure." Players will get to experience all that in 4K as well.

The description for "Sea of Thieves" reads: