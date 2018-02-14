'Sea of Thieves' System Requirements: Developers Aim to Get the Game Running on a Potato

Rare Worried that your machine won't be able to handle "Sea of Thieves?" Well it looks like Rare has that covered.

"Sea of Thieves" is developer Rare's first foray into the PC market, and it wanted to make sure it nailed down that demographic just right. Everyone knows how finnicky PC players can get with their games, especially when it comes down to fine-tuning all the settings to exactly how they want it, which is why Rare is making sure to give those gamers everything they could possibly want in the options menu. In addition to that, Rare has released the system requirements people will need to run their game and, odds are, even the worse of machines can probably run it.

Regardless of the hardware on the machine, for "Sea of Thieves" to work, players must have Windows 10 and DirectX 11 installed. Rare has also broken down the system requirements between being able to run it at certain resolutions and at a specified frame rate.

Even the most minimum of requirements is not too much to ask for in this day and age so a lot of people should be able to run it just fine on their machines. However, Rare decided to go a step further and see how low it can go in the hardware spectrum, which is why it has a specialized 540p at 30 frames per second spec sheet. According to its list, even a machine running on integrated graphics and the most barebones of a processor will be able to voyage across the seas, albeit at a much lower graphical fidelity.

"Our rendering team set themselves the goal early on of 'how low can we go,' sometimes also referred to fondly as 'getting the game running on a potato,' which is why we want to deliver a great version of the game even for those with computers below our official minimum spec," Rare wrote on its website.

"The game is perfectly playable at 540p, and one of the advantages of Xbox Play Anywhere is that if you own an Xbox One AND a low-spec laptop you can still take full advantage of it, and we absolutely encourage it!"

"Sea of Thieves" is scheduled to launch on March 20 for the Xbox One and Windows 10. It will be a part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program so those that purchase it on one platform will own it on the other as well and be able to maintain their progress across both systems.