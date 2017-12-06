'Sea of Thieves' To Make an Appearance at The Game Awards

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame 'Sea of Thieves' will arrive in early 2018 with cross-play.

Developers of the game "Sea of Thieves" confirmed that it will be present in the upcoming awards event scheduled for this week.

During a recent Extra Life livestream, Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg confirmed (via Gaming Bolt) that "Sea of Thieves" would be making an appearance in The Games Award event this week.

There were no other details given on what to expect from the game at the event. However, the annual gaming affair is widely known as one of the best platforms for developers to announce projects, trailers, and release dates.

Generally, the news about the "Sea of Thieves'" appearance at The Game Awards is good since this means developers are making progress and that lessens the likelihood of another release date delay. This also gives fans some hope that they might be hearing some new information about the game this week.

"Sea of Thieves" is one of the highly anticipated Windows and Xbox games that fans have known about for quite some time. It was first slated to launch before 2017 ends, but developers announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo last June that they would have to delay its release to 2018.

Meanwhile, Greenberg also shared a Gaming Bolt article on Twitter and teased fans: "Lose lips sink... ;-) Be sure to watch @thegameawards next week everyone!"

As the game's title suggests, it has a pirate theme as well as an action-adventure cooperative multiplayer gameplay. While "Sea of Thieves" launches on the Xbox One, Windows PC gamers can also access it via cross-platform play.

"Sea of Thieves" is stirring a lot of excitement among gaming fans as it combines many video game genres in one title. The protagonists are on a pirate ship voyage where they will encounter quests, solve puzzles, collect loot and battle with other players.

In other news, this year's The Game Awards is shaping up to be a star-studded event with celebrities and famous game creators confirmed to be coming to the affair.

This year's The Game Awards happens on Thursday evening, Dec. 7.