'Sea of Thieves' Update: Datamined Files Reference Potential Open Beta

Rare The quest giver for the Order of Souls in "Sea of Thieves" may appear in the rumored open beta.

New datamined information hints that Rare is planning on a potential open beta for "Sea of Thieves."

The "Sea of Thieves" beta may be over, but developer Rare is still pushing out updates to the game, hidden from the outside world. And where there are hidden things and stowed away from prying eyes, there will always be people digging for treasure through the game's files, and the most recent search has unveiled the possibility for an open beta and a new faction to work for.

Redditor vJoeyz noticed that Rare pushed out a new update for "Sea of Thieves," and like any true would-be pirate, they decided to dig through the files and see what they got, all of which they posted on the game's subreddit.

Some of the more standout items involve more assets related to the rumored Kraken boss, a non-playable character (NPC) for one of the game's factions and, most importantly, references to an open beta.

Rare has yet to comment on whether or not there will be an open beta, but given how successful the closed beta went, it would not be too surprising if it was true. 300,000 people logged in to try out "Sea of Thieves" during the closed beta, which is fairly impressive for a relatively small title.

The datamined information also mentions the addition of quests for the Order of Souls faction in the open beta. The developers have talked about the different in-game factions before, and the Order of Souls will reward players for going on quests that focus on hunting down and killing dangerous skeletons.

The previous closed beta only had the Gold Hoarders available for quests, a faction that rewards players for finding and returning buried treasure in true classic pirate fashion.

The last faction, for the sake of completion, is the Merchant's Alliance, and they will reward players for ferrying and delivering supplies and shipments on time. On that matter, the found data also references animation for pigs being hungry and pigs eating, hinting at how live cargo must be taken care of while voyaging at sea.

"Sea of Thieves" is set to launch on March 20, so if an open beta were to happen, players should expect an official announcement on the matter soon.