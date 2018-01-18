Seal Denies Accusation of Sexual Battery From Tracey Birdsall

Reuters/Steve Marcus Singer Seal performs during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that singer Seal has joined the list of celebrities of who have been accused of sexual harassment. The accusation was made by "Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter" actress Tracey Birdsall. Furthermore, Seal has denied the accusations amid investigations.

According to reports, Birdsall recently recounted the story of how Seal allegedly violated her. The incident happened in November 2016, when she and the soul singer were neighbors in Los Angeles. Birdsall revealed how they developed a close friendship. However, during one incident where she had to go to Seal's home to retrieve a salad spinner, Seal allegedly lunged at her and began to force himself on her by attempting to kiss her. Birdsall maintains that she gave exponential effort to stop his advances but the singer refused to listed and allegedly groped her in his kitchen and on his sofa.

After the incident, Birdsall said that she cut off all contact from him but was moved to action when he posted a video that praised the women who have come forward since the revelation and humiliation of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Furthermore, investigations have resulted to a confirmation from L.A. County Sherriff's office who revealed that they did get a complaint at the time that Birdsall recounted, which detailed sexual battery and accused Seal of the act.

Further reports have revealed that Seal's publicist has released a statement on the issue by saying that the singer "vehemently denies" the accusation that were made against him and that he intends to "vigorously defend himself." There is no news yet on how the investigation will proceed after Seal statement, nor is there any word on whether the "Kiss From a Rose" singer intends to take matters into court. However, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks.