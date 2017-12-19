'Search Party' Season 3 News: Co-creators Already 'Working Through' Unconfirmed Season

Facebook/SearchPartyTBS Promotional image for 'Search Party'

"Search Party" season 2 only recently concluded, but fans are already wondering what the future holds for Dory's (Alia Shawkat) group of friends in New York City.

The season 2 finale ended with Dory in cuffs after police found out that she had a hand in the murder of Keith (Ron Livingston) back in season 1. Only a handful of people knew the truth, so the mystery of who ratted her out remains. And, because Dory killed April (Phoebe Tyers) in the finale for threatening to expose the truth, the list is narrowed down to her own friends: Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner).

TBS has yet to give the dark comedy series a season 3 renewal order, but co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers have revealed that they are already sorting out a possible story and tone.

"We're still working through that because for one, it's kind of fun to announce. This last season, when we announced that this was going to be more of a thriller with Hitchcock in mind and the posters came out, it was a fun symbolic moment for us to reveal that," Rogers told Entertainment Weekly in a phone interview. "For sure the show will continue to follow in the path of what it's set up. In terms of genre, the stakes are so high now, so that's going to really factor into the way we portray the story next season."

As for whether the show will get a renewal at all, nothing can be known for sure. In September earlier this year, Variety reported that TBS already handed out renewal orders to several of its shows, with "Search Party" missing from the list. At the time, though, the second season had not yet premiered, so it is entirely possible that the renewal will come at a later period. After all, the network's executive vice president of original programming, Brett Weitz, revealed that they "have renewed 100% of our scripted originals."