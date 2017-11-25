Seattle Mariners MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Mariners Are Interested in Free Agent Outfielder Jon Jay

(Photo: Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Cubs left fielder Jon Jay (30) slides into Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) in the seventh inning during game five of the 2017 NLDS playoff baseball series at Nationals Park, Oct. 12, 2017.

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jon Jay seems to have caught the eye of the Seattle Mariners this offseason.

According to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, the Mariners have been in discussion with Jay and talks between the two sides appear to be gaining momentum.

As a versatile outfielder who can play in all three outfield spots, Jay will likely fill the role vacated by Jarrod Dyson if he signs with Seattle.

In his mailbox column, MLB Network's Greg Johns also noted that the Mariners are indeed interested in the veteran outfielder, but he added that no deal is imminent.

"If Jarrod Dyson opts to sign elsewhere, which appears likely, Jay could be a good fit in Seattle's versatile, athletic outfield and still leave the team enough money to pursue a quality starter," Johns said.

"Jay is a big on-base guy (.374 on-base percentage last year with the Cubs and .355 career OBP) and is a valued veteran presence, so that's a deal that would seem to make sense," he added.

It should also be noted that Guillermo Heredia just had surgery on his right shoulder this offseason, so the Mariners could use Jay as a platoon-type player in center field.

"The Mariners could also use some insurance with Heredia having undergone offseason shoulder surgery, though he's expected to be ready by spring training," Ryan Divish said in his column for the Seattle Times.

Jay is not exactly known for his power but he has always been a reliable contact hitter. In 141 games with the Cubs last season, Jay posted a 0.296/0.374/0.375 slash line and he also had 34 runs batted in, two home runs, and 18 doubles in 433 plate appearances.

Aside from the Cubs, Jay has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres during his career in the major leagues.