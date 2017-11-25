Seattle Mariners Roster, Injury News 2017: Mariners Interested in Bringing Back Veteran Right-Hander Hisashi Iwakuma

(Photo: Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma (18) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Aug. 18, 2015.

Veteran right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma probably won't have to change teams this offseason.

In a recent interview with reporters in his native Japan, Iwakuma confirmed that he has received an offer from the Seattle Mariners, but they still haven't finalized the deal.

"It is not a done deal but I have received an offer," Iwakuma said, via the Japan Times. "Hopefully I will be able to make a positive announcement soon," he added.

This is an interesting development because a lot of people had assumed that his tenure with the Mariners was over when they declined to pick up his $10 million club option for 2018 earlier this month.

The Mariners may want him back, but observers have speculated that he probably won't be getting much since his career is already on a decline.

"Given his age and his injury issues, particularly this past season, it's difficult to see the Mariners offering Iwakuma anything more than a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training or a 'split contract' that's a minor league deal with a certain amount of money guaranteed and locked-in incentives if he were to be placed on the 25-man roster," Ryan Divish wrote in his column for the Seattle Times.

Iwakuma has been a key important member of the Mariners' rotation since he joined them in 2012. However, the starting pitcher hurt his right shoulder back in May and the injury would continue to bother him throughout the season. He underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September.

In six starts last season, Iwakuma went 0–2 with a 4.35 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.26 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also had 16 strikeouts and 12 walks in 31 innings pitched.

Iwakuma has compiled a 63–37 record with a 3.39 ERA during his tenure with the Mariners.