Seattle Seahawks Cornerback Richard Sherman Ruptures His Achilles' Tendon, Out for the Rest of the Season

(Photo: Reuters/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, Nov. 9, 2017.

This one is a tough pill to swallow for Seattle Seahawks fans.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has confirmed that star cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the rest of the season after he ruptured his right Achilles' tendon in their 22–16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Sherman will have to undergo surgery after the swelling goes down. He has never missed a regular season game before in his seven-year National Football League (NFL) career.

"He's going to get checked and all that kind of stuff, but the doctors are really clear about it that he ruptured his Achilles. There's no coming back from that until you get the surgery and all that kind of stuff," Carroll said, via NFL.com.

Sherman went down with the injury late in the third quarter after he tackled Cardinals wide receiver John Brown. The tendon popped and the four-time Pro Bowler immediately knew it was bad. He remained on the sideline after he got hurt and cheered on his teammates throughout the rest of the second half.

After the game, Sherman told reporters that he has actually been playing through an Achilles injury since their week five game against the Los Angeles Rams, and he has tried to avoid making any drastic cuts in recent weeks.

"I knew what was happening," Sherman stated. "I mean, it's been bothering me all season. So it's one of them things you just have to play through as long as you can but when it goes, it goes," he added.

He was on the Seahawks' injury report this week with an Achilles injury.

The injury is a massive blow to the Seahawks' hopes of reaching the Super Bowl this season. Now they will have to make do without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the season.