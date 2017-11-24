Seattle Seahawks NFL Roster, Injury News 2017: Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out of Sunday's Game against the 49ers

(Photo: Reuters/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports) Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (30) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Shaquill Griffin won't be suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks when they take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

The team has announced that the rookie cornerback is still not ready to return to the field after he suffered a concussion in Monday's 34–31 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.

"He's fine now, but he didn't make it in the timeframe, so he's going to have to sit this week, but we'll see him next week," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, via the team's official website.

Griffin got hurt after he collided with Falcons running back Tevin Coleman early in the first quarter in their matchup last Monday and he entered the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol after the game.

With Griffin sidelined, Byron Maxwell is expected to get the start at right cornerback.

The Seahawks brought back Maxwell last week after star cornerback Richard Sherman was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles tendon injury. He was given a heavy workload right away in his first game back after Griffin went down and he ended up playing 59 snaps last Monday.

"He looked like the guy that we hoped he would look like and that's without a whole lot of preparation. He really kicked right back into the technique and the style of play and he's a strong, well-suited guy and I'm fired up that he's with us and I would think that he should only get better and more comfortable with what we're doing," Carroll said of Maxwell, via ESPN.

Aside from Griffin, starting strong safety Kam Chancellor has also been ruled out of Sunday's game due to a neck injury. Bradley McDougald is expected to start in his place.

Newly promoted running back Mike Davis is listed as questionable for the game as well due to a groin injury.