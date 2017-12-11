(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/unwritten) CenturyLink Field, home field of the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson won't be coming back anytime soon after he experienced a setback in his recovery from a leg and ankle injury.

"Did a little bit of an ankle turn, just caught it a little bit, so we've just got to make sure we know what that means as he bounces back from it. We were looking to try to find the time when we could put him back on the practice field," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday, via ProFootballTalk.

The rookie has been making good progress in his recovery in recent weeks, and during an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" show last Monday, Carroll even said that Carson was inching ever closer to a return, but now it would seem that he's unlikely to come off the injured reserve list this season.

"I don't know if that's going to happen after the little setback. We'll have to see when we get through the weekend. We won't know until like Wednesday or something next week where that fits," Carroll said, according to ProFootballTalk.

Carson originally suffered a high-ankle sprain and a fracture in his lower left leg during the Seahawks' 46–18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 1, and he was placed on injured reserve after he went under the knife to stabilize the ankle ligaments that were damaged.

The former Oklahoma State University–Stillwater standout actually did pretty well as the team's lead back before he got hurt.

In four games (three starts) this season, Carson has 49 carries for 208 yards and he has also recorded seven receptions for 59 yards along with a receiving touchdown.

Carson may not return to the field this season, but he will have plenty of opportunities to reclaim the lead back role next season.