Seattle Seahawks Roster, Injury News 2017: Free Safety Earl Thomas to Make His Return Against the Falcons

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) celebrates after breaking up a pass play in the fourth quarter in a game against the Buffalo Bills at CenturyLink Field, Nov. 7, 2016.

Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but he should be ready to return to the football field to when they take on Atlanta Falcons next Monday.

During an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" radio show on Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he expects to see Thomas play in the game against the Falcons.

In fact, Carroll said the five-time Pro Bowl safety felt he would have been available in last Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals if he had time to practice beforehand.

"I think he'll make it back," Carroll said, via the Sporting News. "He felt like he probably could have played had he gotten a couple days of practice in. So it worked out great. We made it through the game. Bradley (McDougald) did a great job of filling in for him and so he should be back. Now he has to make it through the days (of practice) and each doesn't kind of pile up on him but I think he'll do just fine," he continued.

Thomas strained his hamstring in the final minutes of the Seahawks' thrilling 41–38 victory over the Houston Texans on Oct. 29, and it kept him out of their matchups against the Washington Redskins and the Cardinals.

Carroll also noted that strong safety Kam Chancellor's status for Monday's game is still uncertain after he sustained a stinger in the game against the Cardinals.

Bradley McDougald will probably have to shift over to strong safety if Chancellor is unavailable. The former University of Kansas star started at free safety in the past two games, and he did a great job filling in for Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have signed Byron Maxwell to add depth at cornerback after they lost four-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman (ruptured Achilles tendon) for the rest of the season.