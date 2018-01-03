(Photo: Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett at press conference at Arizona Grand in advance of Super Bowl XLIX, Jan. 29, 2015.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett isn't quite ready to hang up his cleats, but he seems to think that he has played his last game as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Bennett didn't mince words during an interview with Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune after Sunday's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, and he said he believes that the Seahawks would go in a different direction next year after they fell short this season.

"I probably won't be back next year. Just seems like it's a young man's game. I can see them going younger, with younger players. That's part of the game," Bennett stated.

"With me, I'm fine. I mean, whatever happens, I've loved being a Seahawk. ... You love the organization. You love the players that you played with. We've won a lot of games. So if I am not here I would never have any hard feelings toward the organization. I love Pete Carroll and (general manager) John Schneider, and we just move forward," he added.

During the interview, Bennett also revealed that he played through a torn plantar fascia foot for most of the season. He finished the 2017 campaign with 8.5 sacks and 39 tackles.

The veteran defensive end is signed through the 2020 season, but the Seahawks can cut him outright to save salary cap space. Of course, trading him is another option and the team may consider doing that since he is still a pretty solid contributor at age 32.

According to Spotrac.com, Seattle will take an $8,387,500 cap hit next season if Bennett is on their roster.

It's interesting to note that the Seahawks would probably have made it into the playoffs if not for the injuries to several of their key players like Richard Sherman (Achilles), Cliff Avril (neck) and Kam Chancellor (neck).