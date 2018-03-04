Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors: DE Michael Bennett on the Trading Block?

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking for a suitable offer for their defensive end Michael Bennett. The veteran DE has been with the Seahawks for five years now, and he has been featured in the Pro Bowl appearances of the team for the last three seasons.

Bennett, despite being 32 this year, managed to put a respectable 8.5 sacks during the 2017 season as second on the team. It's a good production from the DE all considered, enough to more than justify his three-year extension in 2016, as ESPN pointed out.

Reuters/Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett at press conference at Arizona Grand in advance of Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.

Even then, Bennett is not seeing himself in a Seahawks uniform for much longer. In his own words, the DE "probably won't be back next year," as he shared with The News Tribune.

Team Head Coach Pete Carroll would not confirm or deny anything about their veteran defensive player, as he gave an open-ended answer when asked about it at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I haven't talked to Mike in a while now but it's the time of year, conversations going in all directions," Carroll said last Thursday, March 1, as quoted by the Bleacher Report.

Bennett himself has been playing through a slew of injuries for some time now, which might help explain his less than assertive performance on Sunday, Feb. 25 against the Cardinals' quarterback Drew Stanton. The QB managed to evade him by inches to leave him behind for huge gains at a time.

The DE has been on the field despite a torn plantar-fascia in one of his feet, one of which also has a disfigured toe that's been hampering his run for years now. On top of that, he has been playing through a swollen knee, and now, what seems to be a hitch on his left shoulder following a big hit.

"Just seems like it's a young man's game. I can see them going younger, with younger players," Bennett admitted as much.