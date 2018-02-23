Second Full-Length 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer to Debut Next Week on Good Morning America?

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film, 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

"Avengers: Infinity War" is just less than three months away, but only one international trailer has so far been released for the film. Now, a new rumor suggests that a new footage from the film may arrive next week.

As teased in the first trailer released last year, "Avengers: Infinity War" is shaping up to be the biggest and most star-studded film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's no wonder every Marvel fan is already excited to see the next trailer for the film, hoping to get more clues as to what's in store for their favorite Marvel superheroes when the film opens in theaters in May.

With only two months left before the film arrives in theaters, the fact that fans have seen only one trailer seems to lend some credibility to the rumor that Marvel is dropping the second trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" in the coming days. Earlier this week, a Marvel fan with username Rman823 took to Reddit to imply that Marvel is debuting a new trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" next week on Good Morning America. The speculation stems from the recent announcement that Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany and Karen Gillan, all "Avengers: Infinity War" stars, are set to appear in next week's episode of the show.

Just recently, a new trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" debuted in "Good Morning America." Considering how Disney previously used the show to reveal trailers for their upcoming films, it's possible that Stan, Bettany and Gillan are also guesting on the show next week to unveil the second trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War."

How much of the film the second full-length trailer will show remains to be seen, but fans can expect it to reveal never-before-seen footage. Recent "Avengers: Infinity War" teasers have revealed hardly any new detail about the film so it's exciting to know that the second full-length trailer might already be on the way.

"Avengers: Infinity War" arrive s in theaters on May 4.