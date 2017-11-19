Second 'Godzilla' Anime Film Latest News: Upcoming Sequel to Bring Back Mechagodzilla as Mechanical Battle Fortress?

Godzilla Anime Official Site Teaser poster for the upcoming second Godzilla movie, “Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle).” slated for release in 2018.

The best way to take a monster down is to bring out an equally, if not much bigger rival for it to face. And this is what the second "Godzilla" will be doing as it gears up to reintroduce the legendary Mechagodzilla on the big screen in the 2018 anime film, "Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle)."

Continuing from the setting of "Godzilla: Kaiju Wakusei (Godzilla: Monster Planet)," the first installment in the planned trilogy, the upcoming "Godzilla" movie will be set in a dystopian Earth that has been dominated by the monstrous creature for 20,000 years.

A group of humans that has previously embarked on an interstellar journey was forced to return when their quest for a habitable extra-terrestrial planet failed. What they see upon their homecoming was a planet devastated by monsters, foremost of which was Godzilla, who has been lording over the Earth for the thousands of years it took for humans to take the trip back home.

"Monster Planet" is the first time that the iconic monster has been adapted into a full-length animated film. And since it is set in the future, the film has also armed humans with the advanced technological knowledge they need to create mechanical robots to help them in their quest to reclaim their rightful place on Earth.

But it seems that simply having mecha is not enough, since the upcoming sequel movie will not be bringing in Godzilla's robot doppelganger, Mechagodzilla.

The iconic monster's mechanical nemesis first appeared in the 1974 film, "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla," then again in "Terror of Mechagodzilla" in 1975 and "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II" in 1993.

At the turn of the millennium, the Mechagodzilla appeared in two more films, "Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla," and "Godzilla; Tokyo SOS," wherein it was referred to as Kiryu, a name derived from "kikai ryu," which is Japanese for "machine dragon."

Judging by the title and the teaser poster that has been released, Nerdist speculated that the mechanical city being set up to battle Godzilla is the new Mechagodzilla itself.

"Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi" is set to premiere in theaters in Japan in May 2018.