'Secret Life of Pets 2' News, Release Date: Louis C.K. Fired Following Sexual Misconduct Admission

(Photo: Universal Studios) Movie poster for the 20116 hit, "The Secret Life of Pets"

Fans of Louis C.K. will no longer catch a glimpse of the comedian in "The Secret Life of Pets 2." The actor was fired from the upcoming sequel last Nov. 9 after he admitted that the sexual allegations against him were true.

Reports about the actor's sexual misconduct hit newsstands last week when the New York Times published a report claiming that five women who had previously worked with C.K. had been sexually harassed by the actor. According to the complainants, the comedian showed them inappropriate behavior while working with them, including masturbating in their presence.

Shortly after the report came out, C.K. admitted that the allegations against him were all true. The actor also released a public statement on Nov. 10, saying that he was remorseful for his actions. He also said he had tried to learn from his actions and run from them. "Now I'm aware of the extent of the impact of my actions," he said.

Following C.K.'s admission, Universal and Illumination Animation announced that the comedian would no longer be part of the "Secret Life of Pets" sequel, which is set for release in 2019. In the original film, C.K. voiced Max, the Jack Russell terrier who had to find his way back to his owner's home after being lost.

"Universal Pictures and Illumination have terminated their relationship with Louis C.K. on 'The Secret Life of Pets 2,'" Universal and Illumination confirmed in their joint statement.

The announcement came shortly after the cancellation of C.K.'s upcoming film, "I Love You, Daddy," as well as reports confirming that HBO, Netflix, and FX had already discontinued their relationship with the comedian. "The Cops," C.K.'s upcoming animated series on TBS, has also been suspended.

"The Secret Life of Pets" earned $875 million at the global box office and was one of Universal's most successful releases in 2016.