'Secret of Mana' Remake Review: Slightly Underwhelming But Still Maybe Worth It

YouTube/Square Enix NA The memorable adventure of Randi, Primm and Popoi continues in the "Secret of Mana," remade in 3D for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

It has been a few days since the release of the remake of "Secret of Mana," and considering the love it received in the original version, fans are interested to see what the critics have to say about the remake version. Here is everything that the critics are saying about the most recent release of "Secret of Mana."

According to a review by Polygon, the one notable and praise-worthy feature that game developer Square Enix added to "Secret of Mana" is the character conversations that the players can have while in the inns. Although this might be considered as a flimsy excuse for characterization, it does add some character to the game. However, the flaws of the "Secrets of Mana" remake shine through once the players go through the gameplay in that it feels nothing like the original release. For one, although the redesign to introduce polygons in the visuals should be a good thing, most of the traditional elements that the fans have come to love is missing from the game. Controls, as well as gameplay, seem cumbersome.

Meanwhile, a review from IGN lauded the other side of the visuals that "Secret of Mana" has to offer in its HD remake. It features vibrant and happy colors, as well as the same lovable cast that the original took advantage of its first release. However, aside from the gameplay, another downside of "Secret of Mana" is the fussy artificial intelligence and uneven difficulty that may ruin the experience for veteran players as well as for those new to the franchise.

Overall, the "Secret of Mana" HD remake received average reviews. Despite the slightly underwhelming reception, the popular game title is one that players might want to experience. The "Secret of Mana" remake is now available for play on the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.