Seeking God's Peace During the Storm

"And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus" (Phil. 4:7, KJV).

It is not only possible to have peace in the midst of darkness; it's a promise that Jesus gives to all who believe on Him. With the tragic headlines we witness daily, such as a Jewish community in Pittsburgh ripped apart by violence, it's understandable that we will sometimes be in a dark place, praying for God's peace to fill our hearts and minds.

