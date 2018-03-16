Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese television anime series “Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai (The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Bunny Girl Upperclassman),” based on the light novel series “Seishun Buta Yarou” written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keeji Mizoguchi.

A television anime adaptation has officially been announced for the Japanese light novel series "Seishun Buta Yarou (The Young Pig Rascal)."

The series, which is written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keeji Mizoguchi, tells the story of a mysterious phenomenon known as the "puberty syndrome." It centers on a high school student named Sakuta Azusagawa, who one day sees a bunny girl suddenly appear before him.

This girl is named Mai Sakurajima, Sakuta's upperclassman, who also happens to be a famous actress on hiatus from the entertainment industry.

For some strange reason, the other people around Mai are not able to see her bunny-girl figure. It is for this reason that Sakura decides to solve this mystery. But as he spends more and more time with Mai, he gradually learns of her secret feelings. Other heroines with the so-called "puberty syndrome" will also start to appear in front of Sakura.

The original light novel series was first launched in 2014 under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint and currently has a total of seven released volumes. A manga adaptation of the first live novel volume has also been serialized on the "Dengeki G's Comic" magazine in 2016, with one collected volume released as of October 2016.

Kamoshida and Mizoguchi have previously collaborated on the 13-volume light novel series "Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou)," which has also been adapted into a 24-episode anime series that aired from October 2012 to March 2013.

The upcoming anime adaptation of "Seishun Buta Yarou," which is officially titled "Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai (The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Bunny Girl Upperclassman)," will feature the voices of Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa, Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima, and Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa.

"Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai" premieres sometime in October of this year. Additional information will be released in the coming days on the series' official site.