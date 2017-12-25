Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber News: Couple Seeking Relationship Counseling from Church Pastor

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are seeking help from a higher place when it comes to their rekindled romance.

According to TMZ, the on-again-off-again couple has turned to Christian couples counseling to get some relationship guidance. Sources told the media outlet that the decision was a result of Bieber contacting ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin to make amends as part of his new lifestyle.

The "Sorry" singer was honest with Gomez about the chat. And, while she was not keen on Bieber being in touch with an ex at first, a source close to the 23-year-old told PEOPLE that Gomez is more accepting of it now.

"She at first wasn't thrilled that he had been in contact with people from his past, but now she wants him to do whatever it takes for him to move forward. If that involves apologizing to people in his past, she doesn't mind," the insider said.

The same source also confirmed that the former couple, who have not made things official yet, are "working on their relationship with the church's help," specifically receiving counsel from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz.

A source close to the "Wolves" singer revealed that the couple is also hoping Christian couples therapy will keep them from making the same mistakes in the past.

"They don't want to repeat the same patterns as before," the source said. "They've clearly had issues in the past, so they're receiving some guidance from Carl."

Many fans were shocked when Gomez and Bieber were first spotted together attending church, immediately sparking rumors that they were back together. It was even more surprising because Gomez had just broken up with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) at the time. But, as previously reported, Gomez apparently has a soft spot for Bieber because he was her first love.

