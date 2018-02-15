Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Spend Valentine's Apart; Selena's Mother Still Disapproves of Bieber

Reuters/ Danny Moloshok Selena Gomez at the Women in Film pre-Oscar cocktail party in California back in 2012

Valentine's Day has come and gone, and looks like star couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are both happy despite spending heart's day apart. One individual, on the other hand, is not happy with the Jelena love team, and that someone is none other than Mandy Teefey, Selena's mother.

Bieber and Gomez reunited back in the fall of 2017, and the two have been reportedly happy and starting over since then. Just last weekend, the two were seen at the Laguna Beach in California for an early Valentine's Day staycation. On Valentine's Day, though, Bieber was spotted alone in the West Coast, while Gomez was said to be in the East Coast.

Fans of Jelena are now looking forward to new updates from the pair on when they are going to get together again. Bieber, Gomez, and their fans are surely happy, but the same cannot be said about Gomez's mother.

According to HollywoodLife, Teefey, 41, does not yet approve of Bieber for her 25-year-old daughter. A HollywoodLife source says Gomez is still convincing her mother to give Bieber the thumbs up for their relationship. "Selena is still trying to convince her Mom that Justin has changed for the better. There is still animosity there and her Mom hasn't turned a full leaf and accepted the relationship," the insider said. The source also mentions that Teefey is still in "protect Selena mode and she always will be."

Back in January, Teefey told Gossip Cop that Gomez is a grown woman and that she "can make her own choices." Teefey also said, "Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe, and healthy." However, she also told the publication that she is "not happy" with her daughter and Bieber getting back together.

Bieber has not addressed the news so far about Teefey not approving their relationship just yet.