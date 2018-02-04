Selena Gomez Completes Treatment for Her Anxiety and Depression, Sources Confirm

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Selena Gomez recently finished a two-week program to improve her mental health.

Many fans have been wondering why Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber weren't spotted much together in the past weeks but now the reason for this has finally been revealed. Following a few stressful months for the 25-year-old, it has been reported that Selena Gomez had completed a two-week treatment program in New York City aimed towards depression and anxiety.

The news broke out just a day after the singer had been spotted out in Los Angeles. According to a source, Gomez felt the urge to be away for a while to focus more on herself especially her health. "She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," a source told E! News. "It was all about wellness and her health," the insider added.

The singer reportedly stayed on-site during the period of her treatment, eating only healthy meals, engaging in Pilates and meditating. According to PEOPLE, Gomez came back feeling and looking good. "She came back feeling very empowered," a source told the publication. "She feels and looks great. She's still working on new music and is excited about it," the source added.

Furthermore, Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Justin Bieber, is also aware of the singer's decision and has been quite supportive of her.

This isn't the first time that Gomez had retreated from the public to focus on her well-being. It should be remembered that back in 2016, took some time away to seek out professional help to help improve her emotional health after suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and depression, which were all brought about by her struggle with Lupus.

With this being said, it should be inferred that even the rich and the famous are vulnerable to things such as anxiety and depression, and it is definitely encouraging to see them opening up with their struggles to improve their overall physical and mental well-being.