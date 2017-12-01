Selena Gomez Discusses Split With The Weeknd And Dating Justin Bieber

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are getting back together.

Weeks after Selena Gomez made headlines with her split with The Weeknd and the rekindling of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, fans are still left scratching their heads following the rapid turn of events.

This is probably why the 25-year-old singer wanted to set the record straight with regards to her relationship with The Weeknd during her cover interview with Billboard if only to dispel all the rumors surrounding the breakup and her subsequent rebound to the Bieb.

"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship," she told the outlet. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring, and that was pretty remarkable for me."

According to a report by People, the couple's relationship became difficult due to their commitments with The Weeknd touring schedule Gomez's shooting commitments for her upcoming Woody Allen film.

As for her reuniting with Bieber, Gomez says she's had an on again off again relationship with the singer since 2010.

"I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20," she said. "I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."

Fans were definitely elated to see the couple back together after so many years. As for The Weeknd though, the singer seems to be handling the break up well.

The Canadian singer and record producer was recently spotted on the balcony of his Sydney rental home with a number of friends - including a mystery brunette. There is currently no detail regarding her identity but it's probably safe to say she and the singer know each other.

Still, there's no denying that the break up still weighs up heavily on The Weeknd's mind. Whether he recovers from it the same way as Gomez did, however, is still to be seen.