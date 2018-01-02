Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Spend New Year's Eve In Mexico

REUTERS/Mike Cassese On-again, off-again couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber welcomed the new year together.

Sources reportedly confirmed that the pop music superstars both went to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to meet up Sunday night to celebrate the New Year's Eve by each other's side.

A source told E! News that Bieber and his family arrived in Cabo on a private jet after spending a few days with his family in Cancun, Mexico. "He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena's villa where she was staying."

On the other hand, previous reports revealed that the former Disney Channel star arrived in the tropical paradise Wednesday afternoon with a group of female friends.

The source also shared that Gomez and her friends had a dinner party complete with a mariachi band on Sunday night. According to the source, the "Sorry" singer was able to drop by the party.

"He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually," the source also stated. "They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean."

The rumoured reconciliation between the two pop superstars when they were spotted spending a lot of time together after Gomez's break up from ex-boyfriend The Weeknd back in October.

Reports claimed that the on-again, the off-again couple was first spotted together having breakfast at a café in Westlake Village in California based on the photos published by TMZ. Then they were seen on a bike ride and attending church together in the same month. In December, the two reportedly took a private jet from California to grab a meal at the Sugar Factory in Seattle, Washington.

Their relationship reportedly started in 2011, but they reportedly broke up in 2015. The two reportedly reconnected after the "Hands to Myself" opened up about her kidney transplant earlier this year.