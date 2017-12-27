Selena Gomez Justin Bieber Updates: Jelena To Spend New Year's Eve Despite Her Family's Disproval

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Reconciled couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have spent their Christmas apart, but they could reportedly welcome the New Year together.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Gomez will spend the holiday with her mother Mandy Teefee and the rest of the family, but she is planning to see Bieber on New Year's Eve. This is in spite of the negative reaction that her family gave her when news broke out about the couple's rekindled romance.

According to the source, the "Hands to Myself" singer understands why her mother is worried about her renewed relationship with the Canadian pop superstar. Yet she wants her mom to trust her decision. "She's upset, but totally not phased by her family's disapproval though, if anything it makes her all the more determined to make it work out with Justin to prove them wrong," the source stated. "Selena can be stubborn as a mule, but also, she's 25-years old, and she believes she knows what's best for, better than her family."

E! News previously reported that Gomez's family is not convinced that Bieber already changed for the better despite his current good behaviour. "They want to protect her as much as they can, but it is causing them a great deal of stress and pain to watch her give him another chance," the source also said.

Gomez and Bieber were first rumoured to be seeing each other in 2010, but the two seemed to have confirmed their romance in January 2011 when they were spotted while having a vacation in St. Lucia. Then they made it red carpet official when they appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February. The couple announced that they broke up in November 2012.

In January 2013, the couple got back together. Yet they soon parted ways shortly after that. They were both rumoured to be seeing other people, but Gomez confirmed in January this year that she was dating The Weeknd. In October, the Biebs and Gomez were reportedly spotted hanging out at the latter's home, and they reportedly decided to give their love another shot after that.