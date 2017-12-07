Selena Gomez Makes Her Instagram Account Private After Billboard Interview

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Selena Gomez made her Instagram account private.

Selena Gomez made her Instagram account private after sharing a mysterious post about her recent interview with Billboard.

The most-followed celebrity on Instagram has changed her account from public to private, after sharing a puzzling post featuring her interview with Billboard, E! News reports.

On the "Fetish" singer's post — shared by one of her fan accounts on Twitter — Gomez featured the part of the interview where she was talking about a stuffed teddy bear and placed her comments over the text.

"Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most 'ridiculous' part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things," Gomez' comment reads.

According to the Billboard interview, Gomez was described to have rolled her eyes when she started talking about the five-foot teddy bear on her kitchen floor, and that she acknowledged how it didn't go well with her furniture.

"It was a gift, and at first I thought, This is so ridiculous, I can't wait until I give it away to another person," Gomez said in the interview.

The "Bad Liar" singer has yet to confirm if the interview is part of her decision to make her Instagram account private. However, there are speculations of how the Billboard interview influenced her decision.

One possibility is the person who gave Gomez the teddy bear misinterpreted her words from the Billboard interview and was offended by it. The said person could have approached Gomez about it, causing the singer to make a decision about her account.

Another possibility is that Gomez herself didn't like how her words were placed into context in the interview.

The Billboard interview was the magazine's tribute to Gomez for being woman of the year, which the singer herself shared on her Instagram days before her cryptic post.