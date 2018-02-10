Selena Gomez News: Singer Believes Anxiety and Depression to Stay as Long as She is Alive

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

Selena Gomez believes that she will be battling anxiety and depression for the rest of her life.

While it was reported earlier this month that Gomez had just completed her two-week outpatient treatment for depression, the "Bad Liar" singer has confessed in a magazine feature that she believes she will have to deal with anxiety and depression while she is alive.

"I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome...There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else. I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place," Gomez revealed in an interview with Harper Bazaar's upcoming March 2018 issue, which is slated to hit the store shelves this February 20.

To recall, it was in 2015 when Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with lupus. While she had undergone treatment for which, it has taken a toll on her mental health, finding herself battling with anxiety, panic attacks and depression since then. In September last year, the singer/actress also shared that she underwent a kidney transplant.

Meanwhile, Gomez revealed in the same interview that, while she has been working on a new album, it is far from completion yet. According to Gomez, she does not set a goal on when to release it as she does not feel confident about it yet. If her latest album comes out after 10 years, Gomez says she is totally fine with it as long as she is confident with the outcome.

Gomez is believed to have rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber. Although the two have yet to officially confirm their relationship, numerous sightings of the pair have the public believing that they are back in each other's arms.