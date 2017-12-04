Selena Gomez News: Singer May Work on a Big Album to Thank Those Who Helped Her

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress and singer Selena Gomez poses for a portrait while promoting her movie "Spring Breakers" in Los Angeles, California March 16, 2013.

Selena Gomez may work on an epic album next year as a way of thanking people who have blessed her in more ways than one.

At last week's Billboard Women in Music event, where she was bestowed the Woman of the Year award, an emotional Gomez delivered her acceptance speech and revealed that she may work on an album next year as a way of thanking those people who have helped her, especially in her health struggles.

"I feel incredibly lucky. Honestly, I couldn't be more grateful for the position I've been given in my career. I want people to know I respect the platform that I have so deeply. Specifically this year, I would like to thank my amazing team and my family because they stuck with me through some really hard times...I got to do a lot this year, even though I had a couple of other things to do...I don't know how I'll ever repay it but maybe I'll make an epic album next year," Gomez said.

To recall, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in September, which was the reason why was not able to promote her music during the summer. In an Instagram post, the singer revealed that she found out that she needed a kidney transplant because of her Lupus, and the transplant was what she needed for the improvement of her overall health.

Luckily for Gomez, her friend, Francia Raisa, did not hesitate to donate one of her kidneys when she found out that they were compatible. As Raisa did not think twice about giving a part of herself to Gomez, the latter has all the reasons to be grateful to her kidney donor for coming to the rescue.

In fact, upon receiving the Woman of the Year award, which was presented to her by Raisa at the Billboard Women in Music event, Gomez immediately teared up, saying that she honestly believed that Raisa deserved the award more than she did as it was her who saved her life.