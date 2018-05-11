Selena Gomez Officially Done With Justin Bieber

Instagram/selenagomez Featured in the image is singer-actress Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez ultimately decided that she wanted to move on from her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Sources reportedly told E! News that the "Hands to Myself" singer is no longer interested to get back with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

"She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating," one of the sources stated.

Another source claimed that the estranged couple is no longer in contact with each other.

According to the source, Gomez is heading towards a different direction in life and was able to have several self-reflection that worked for her advantage. She also reportedly had more time to hang out with her friends.

Meanwhile, Bieber seemed to have reacted to the report about Gomez's decision to finally break up with him by posting the song titled "Cycles" by gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds on his Instagram Story that was reported by HollywoodLife which he claimed helped him during that time.

The lyrics of the song talks about an event in life that continues to go on a repeated cycle. The first verse of the song goes: "Didn't I conquer this last year? Tell me what I missed 'cause I fear that it's coming back up again. Must be something I ate. Some song, some show, some hate."

Bieber was very vocal about his strong Christian faith, which could mean that the song has nothing to do with his break up with the former Disney Channel star. But since their relationship had been going on a long cycle since 2011, it can be assumed that this is his way of dealing with his loss.

On the other hand, Gomez also seemed to talk about her failed relationship with the "Sorry" singer through her latest song titled "Back to You" that debuted Thursday, May 10.

The song, which is part of the official soundtrack of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" web series where she is also serves as one of its producers, talks about wanting to keep a toxic relationship.

Bustle posted the lyrics of the song, which reads: "Took you like a shot / Thought that I could chase you with the cold evening / Let a couple years water down how I'm feeling about you (feeling about you) / And every time we talk / Every single word builds up to this moment / And I gotta convince myself I don't want it, even though I do (even though I do)."

The rest of the song talked about the repeated conversations that lead to confrontations, and everyone around them knows that the relationship is not healthy anymore. These words could perfectly describe the former lovers who reportedly chose to take a break in their relationship back in March.

A source previously told E! that they kept on having petty disagreements, and a particular fight resulted to their decision to go on separate ways. But during that time, they remain in constant communication and their love for each other was still there.

At the moment, the singers are both mum about their breakup.