Selena Gomez Opens Up About Justin Bieber Romance, Friendship With The Weeknd

Actress and singer Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has opened up about her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber as well as her new-found friendship with her ex, The Weeknd.

The "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer Selena Gomez had just been named Billboard's Woman of the Year, and during an interview with the magazine, she has finally opened up about taking Justin Bieber back into her life, explaining how she's not 18 or 19 anymore and that she has always cherished people that have made an impact in her life.

Gomez also acknowledged that, back then, she may have been forcing "something that wasn't right."

"But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general. We've gone through seasons in our lives. I don't think it's as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It's just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it's so cool to see where everybody is," Gomez said while also referring to her fellow Disney alums Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.

This is probably the first time that the singer-actress had addressed her relationship with Bieber after it was reported that they had gotten back together. A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Gomez had broken up with her boyfriend The Weeknd, and shortly after that, she was spotted spending time with her ex, Bieber.

Reports immediately surfaced claiming that the two had gotten back together and that her relationship with The Weeknd had turned sour. With this being said, Gomez also refuted that things ended badly with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. According to her, she and The Weeknd had ended things amicably and is even proud that she has found true friendship with the "Star Boy" singer.

