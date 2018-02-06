Selena Gomez Receives Support from Justin Bieber, Girlfriends After Mental Health Treatment

Selena Gomez seems to be in high spirits after admitting she completed a mental health treatment recently. The young star gets some much-needed support from her girlfriends and boyfriend Justin Bieber.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Selena Gomez's friends rally behind her after her mental health treatment in New York.

According to reports, Gomez had lunch with her gal pals at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend and appeared to be in a great mood. Sources spotted the singer with two lady friends and they danced, dined and listened to music.

Sources also said that Gomez's boyfriend has showered her with support. Bieber apparently wanted Gomez to feel her best mentally; hence he supported her decision to stay at a facility in New York for her depression and anxiety.

"Their relationship is very special," the source stated. "They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time."

The 25-year-old former Disney actress stayed at a treatment facility in January so that she can take charge of her mental and physical wellness. Sources revealed that Gomez stayed in the center for two weeks.

In 2016, Gomez also checked herself into a facility to help with her mental health issues and before that in 2014. The performer admitted that she's struggling to deal with her lupus diagnosis.

In 2013, the actress learned she had the chronic disease. Last year, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant as a result of lupus.

"She hasn't relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite," another source clarified why Gomez has to check into a facility. "She knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance. This most recent stint was preventative."

Friends of the star said that she's committed to this process in the same way she commits to church. She's also not ashamed to seek help, especially when she knows she needs it. With so much going on in her young life, Gomez felt she has to regroup and reset herself in the facility.