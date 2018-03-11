Selena Gomez Suffered a Kidney Transplant Complication That Could've Killed Her, Says Francia Raísa
Last year, fans were shocked when Selena Gomez made it known that she had undergone kidney transplant surgery and now, her best friend and donor Francia Raísa has revealed that the singer had also suffered a complication that could've killed her.
While people may know Francia Raísa for her role in the Freeform sitcom "Grown-ish," Selena Gomez fans would know her as a selfless best friend who gave one of her kidneys to the "Wolves" singer. While the operation itself had been quite successful, Raísa reveals in a recent interview with W Magazine that their recovery had been anything but easy and that Gomez even suffered a complication that would've ended her life.
I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
According to the 29-year-old, recovery had been quite a difficult process for her wherein she didn't want to eat or drink anything. Not only that, a few hours after the surgery, Gomez texted Raísa telling her of a complication that had occurred saying: "A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared.' My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."
Raísa's revelation also coincides with Gomez's earlier account of a six-hour procedure that her doctors had to perform on her due to a "flipped" kidney.
Furthermore, Raísa shared that she had given Gomez the power to decide when she would want to reveal her complicated surgery explaining that: "We didn't want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time. We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us."
And finally, the "Grown-ish" star says that now that they have recovered, she now just wants to enjoy the year as she is more motivated and inspired than ever.