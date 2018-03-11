Selena Gomez Suffered a Kidney Transplant Complication That Could've Killed Her, Says Francia Raísa

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

Last year, fans were shocked when Selena Gomez made it known that she had undergone kidney transplant surgery and now, her best friend and donor Francia Raísa has revealed that the singer had also suffered a complication that could've killed her.

While people may know Francia Raísa for her role in the Freeform sitcom "Grown-ish," Selena Gomez fans would know her as a selfless best friend who gave one of her kidneys to the "Wolves" singer. While the operation itself had been quite successful, Raísa reveals in a recent interview with W Magazine that their recovery had been anything but easy and that Gomez even suffered a complication that would've ended her life.

According to the 29-year-old, recovery had been quite a difficult process for her wherein she didn't want to eat or drink anything. Not only that, a few hours after the surgery, Gomez texted Raísa telling her of a complication that had occurred saying: "A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared.' My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

Raísa's revelation also coincides with Gomez's earlier account of a six-hour procedure that her doctors had to perform on her due to a "flipped" kidney.

Furthermore, Raísa shared that she had given Gomez the power to decide when she would want to reveal her complicated surgery explaining that: "We didn't want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time. We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us."

And finally, the "Grown-ish" star says that now that they have recovered, she now just wants to enjoy the year as she is more motivated and inspired than ever.