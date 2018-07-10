Selena Gomez 'Unbothered' About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Engagement, Sources Claim

Facebook/Selena Selena Gomez is not bothered about the engagement of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez might be Justin Bieber's on-again, off-again girlfriend for almost a decade, but she was reportedly unbothered about the news regarding his engagement with model Hailey Baldwin.

A source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the "Kill Em with Kindness" singer does not really care about the newly engaged couple.

"What they do with their lives does not impact her. Selena is in such a great place and is surrounding herself with good positive people, and Justin and Hailey's happiness doesn't take away from her own happiness," the source stated.

According to the source, the former Disney Channel star trimmed out all the negativities in her life and refused to be a part of any Hollywood drama at the moment. She also reportedly wished the newly engaged couple happiness.

However, another source told E! News that Gomez was actually surprised to hear that the "What Do You Mean?" pop superstar proposed to Baldwin just a few weeks after they rekindled their brief romance that ended in 2016.

"Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care," the source said. "Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out," the source added.

The insider also mentioned that Gomez is taking a different path in life at the moment and that she is currently in a better place since her breakup with Bieber. She also knows that the two of them are ultimately over and happy to be spending time with her girlfriends and concentrating on her new music that is about to come out. She also spends a lot of time going to church.

Bieber reportedly popped the question to Baldwin at a restaurant during a vacation in the Bahamas on Saturday.