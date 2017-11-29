Selena Gomez's Family Still Not Ready for Her Romance With Justin Bieber

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011.

Selena Gomez's family needs more time to accept the idea of her being back with Justin Bieber.

The "Wolves" singer's romance with Bieber continues to heat up, but it looks like members of her inner circle are still not ready for their romance. While the duo appears to be working on giving their relationship another chance, they did not spend the Thanksgiving holiday together.

"They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas," an insider told E! News. "They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday."

The source further explained that Gomez thought it was "too soon" in their relationship for Bieber to be with her in Texas for the holiday. After all, her loved ones are currently in the process of "getting comfortable with the idea" of them dating again.

Reports point out that the former Disney star is a family-oriented person, which most likely means she values her family's opinion on her relationship. Bieber, on the other hand, did not exactly celebrate Thanksgiving at home with his family.

Instead, he played hockey with the Whistler "A1" Winterhawks in Canada. TMZ reports that the "Love Yourself" crooner personally reached out to the hockey team's coach and asked if he could surprise them by joining their practice.

Gomez and Bieber were first spotted hanging out in October, following the brunette beauty's split with The Weeknd. They dated for 10 months before officially calling it quits. Sources previously revealed that despite their break-up, the exes have remained friends. Us Weekly notes that The Weeknd had quietly deleted all of Gomez's photos on his Instagram profile.