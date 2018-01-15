Selena Gomez's Mother Not Thrilled About Her Romance With Justin Bieber

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Selena Gomez is taking Christian couples therapy with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez's mom recently broke her silence on the "Wolves" singer's reunion with Justin Bieber.

Since news of Gomez and Bieber's rekindled romance broke last year, almost everyone seemed to be excited for them. However, unlike most fans, not all members of Gomez's family are thrilled about her reunion with the Canadian crooner.

In a candid interview with Gossip Cop, Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, admitted she is "not happy" her daughter has reunited with the "What Do You Mean" singer. She also mentioned that she and Bieber has not spoken in "years," not even through text messages.

Despite her opinions about Gomez's love life, Teefey acknowledged that her daughter is old enough to "make her own choices."

"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," she explained. "She is 25-years old and knows what is at stake with her health," she added, stressing the former Disney star "is an adult and can make her own choices."

PEOPLE notes that just last month, Gomez and Teefey made headlines when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. At the time, a source close to the family revealed that their latest feud was not caused by Gomez and Bieber's reunion.

The insider added that the conflict was not the first time because Gomez and her mom "had their ups and down before." Teefey has since started to follow her daughter on the photo-sharing platform again.

Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, rang in the new year together. The couple spent the New Year's Eve weekend together as they headed down south to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate the special event. Gomez and her friends were there on a girls' trip, while Bieber maintained a low-profile as he checked into an oceanfront villa near the place where his lady love was staying.