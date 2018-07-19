Senator Calls for Testimony From U.S. Interpreter Present During Trump–Putin Meeting

Following Trump's controversial remarks during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, lawmakers from both sides have begun to wonder what went on during their private, two-hour meeting. Senator Jeanne Shaheen says she wanted to bring in the interpreter present during the face-to-face session to testify.

Sen. Shaheen, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, July 17, pointed out that the U.S. translator present during the one on one private meeting is still an official working for the U.S. government, according to the Huffington Post.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen called for at least one U.S. interpreter to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the Trump-Putin meeting.

Thus, for her, that translator is instrumental for the Congress to know exactly what Trump has discussed with Putin. It's the same message that she went on to post on Twitter on Wednesday, when she called for a testimony.

"I'm calling for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter who was present during President Trump's meeting with Putin to uncover what they discussed privately," Shaheen wrote.

"This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf," she continued, as she is currently collecting support for the hearing request she sent to the committee chairman Sen. Bob Corker.

Senate Republicans, however, have rebuffed the idea, citing that calling for an interpreter to a private meeting to testify would harm any future discussions between the President and leaders of other countries.

"No. I don't want to hear from the translator from any other heads of state meeting because it completely destroy the kind of dialogue they'd have in those meetings," Sen. Thom Tillis said.

"That doesn't strike me as a good idea," Sen. Pat Toomey agreed, according to the Washington Examiner. Toomey pointed out that President Trump's two-hour meeting with Putin counts as a "private conversation" and that forcing a testimony from the interpreter is "not the right way to do it."