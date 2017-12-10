Sengoku Night Blood Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood," based on a popular otome smartphone game created by Marvelous and Kadokawa.

The yakuma are evolving, and the Oda Army is more determined than ever to take immediate action against them on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood." How will Hideyoshi Toyotomi's impending arrival at Nobunaga Oda's castle affect the latter's ongoing preparations against their mutual enemies?

Although Yuzuki initially misunderstood Nobunaga's intentions, she eventually realized the importance of what the Oda Army was aiming to do and readily offered to use her own blood to attract the yakuma out of hiding in one of the locations in Nobunaga's yakuma distribution map.

However, instead of encountering the usual yakuma, they ended up at the mercy of a more powerful and fiercer army of these mysterious creatures, an incident that led to the realization that the yakuma problem in Shinga needed to be taken care of immediately before it could get out of hand.

On the other hand, at the Toyotomi camp, Hideyoshi and his men have just finished rebuilding their town and were in a celebratory mood when the pending task of retrieving Yuzuki from the enemy's camp crossed their minds. Hideyoshi himself told them that he'd go to Nobunaga alone to take care of the matter. But with the ongoing yakuma problem, how will the two rivals' impending meeting go?

The synopsis for the next episode states that Hideyoshi's men will respect his desire to go to Nobunaga on his own to rescue Yuzuki. And since Nobunaga and Hideyoshi both have the same goal of unifying their land, the appearance of a mutual enemy could potentially align their ideals.

But what incident can possibly make these two brave warriors to set aside their differences and work towards achieving a single goal? And what part will Yuzuki and her mysterious identity be playing in the upcoming battle aimed at protecting peace in their entire land? More importantly, what relation does she have with the missing Himemiko, and how will this truth help her and the Sengoku warlords against an onslaught of a super-powered yakuma army?

"Sengoku Night Blood" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. It also airs on TV Aichi late night at 2:35 a.m. JST and on BS11 at 3 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed worldwide except in Asia via Crunchyroll.