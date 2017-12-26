Sengoku Night Blood Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood," based on a popular otome smartphone game created by Marvelous and Kadokawa.

The yakuma have not only been increasing in numbers, but one or more may have also been increasing in both height and power. Will the combined forces of the Gegga Tribes be enough to subdue these enemies on the 12th and final episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood"?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that the gigantic yakuma that took in Yuzuki in the final scene of the previous episode will disappear into the ground right before Hideyoshi's eyes. This incident has come in the wake of the Toyotomi Army commander's promise to keep the girl from another world safe from their monstrous enemies.

What will Hideyoshi do now that he has just lost the girl that has become the reason for everything that he is fighting for?

On the other hand, Nobunaga, who previously had a brush up with this very same gigantic yakuma has also been put out of commission, with his whereabouts remaining unknown. It is for this reason that the Toyotomi Army and the Oda Army will be joining forces against their mutual enemy.

Moreover, the armies of Sanada, Uesugi, Takeda, and Date will also be launching an attack on the yakuma nest and will be met with troubles of their own as the yakuma army launches its own attack on them.

Meanwhile, Hideyoshi will find a wounded Nobunaga and will ask for his help. Will his former partners finally find the right reasons to fight by each other's side once more?

What will Shinga's fate be as the roar of the yakuma echoes across the land? Will Yuzuki's blood, which is said to be as powerful as that of the missing Himemiko, be the key to defeating these ferocious enemies?

"Sengoku Night Blood" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. It also airs on TV Aichi late night at 2:35 a.m. JST and on BS11 at late night 3 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed worldwide except in Asia via Crunchyroll.