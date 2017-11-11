'Sengoku Night Blood' Episode 7 Spoilers: Fatal Threat Looms on the Horizon for Uesugi Army

Sengoku Night Blood Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood," based on a popular otome smartphone game created by Marvelous and Kadokawa.

Continuing on with the now very apparent pattern of Yuzuki getting to know the warring units of the Gegga Tribes, Yuzuki found herself in the care of Kenshin Uesugi's army in the most recent episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood." Will the armies' growing fondness of her be enough to stop the war, or will this only make their rivalries worse?

After being injured following their previous brush up with another army, Yuzuki found herself lost in the forest, and eventually found by Kenshin and his men. She was then taken to their castle, where her wound was treated, while also getting acquainted with Kenshin's son, Kagekatsu.

In the end, she was able to help Kagekatsu communicate his true thoughts and feelings about the war and his participation in it to his father, which, in turn, made Kenshin feel indebted enough to Yuzuki that she very easily persuaded him to play the biwa for her.

And it was while the castle was in such a quiet and relaxed atmosphere, than the threat of another army appeared outside. Could a violent battle be looming in the horizon for Kenshin and his men?

Also, now that Toyotomi Hideyoshi's has finally found out that Yuzuki is at the Uesugi castle, will they make it there soon enough to lend a helping hand, or will they only end up being war casualties themselves?

Can Yuzuki still make it back to the Hideyoshi castle, or is she about to be taken, yet again, to another army's camp? And how will these meet-and-greet sessions, during which Yuzuki has always ended up winning warriors' favor one way or another, eventually affect the outcome of the ongoing war?

"Sengoku Night Blood" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. It also airs on TV Aichi late night at 2:35 a.m. JST and on BS11 late night at 3 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed worldwide except in Asia via Crunchyroll.