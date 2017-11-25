'Sengoku Night Blood' Episode 8 Spoilers: Nobunaga Captures Yuzuki; What Will Hideyoshi Do?

Sengoku Night Blood Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood," based on a popular otome smartphone game created by Marvelous and Kadokawa.

It seems that despite the combined forces of the Date and Sanada armies, Nobunaga Oda will still successfully take the girl captive on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood."

Episode 7 ended with the Oda army surrounding Masamune Date, Yukimura Sanada, and Yuzuki in a bid to take the girl from another world.

And the newly released synopsis for the upcoming episode has just revealed that Yuzuki will fall into Nobunaga's hands. What does this turn of events mean for the safety of both Masamune and Yukimura? Will they be laying their lives in order to protect Yuzuki, or will Nobunaga spare them some mercy and let them live to tell the tale?

On the other hand, the synopsis also reveals that the news of Yuzuki's capture will reach the Toyotomi camp. However, its supreme commander, Hideyoshi Toyotomi, will decide to be a little wiser about his actions this time around.

Instead of charging towards the Oda camp to rescue Yuzuki, he will first take care of rebuilding his town, as well reinforcing his army to avoid another defeat. It seems that he will be addressing the weaknesses of his own army, as well as the efficiency of his camp in withstanding another surprise attack, before going after Nobunaga with renewed confidence.

But can Hideyoshi do all of these and still have time to keep his archrival from causing some real damage to Yuzuki? Or will Yuzuki be able to win Nobunaga's favor in the end, the same way that she has done with all the other supreme commanders she has met along the way?

Could Yuzuki be the real key to uniting the warring factions of this alternate world?

"Sengoku Night Blood" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. It also airs on TV Aichi late night at 2:35 a.m. JST and on BS11 at 3 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed worldwide except in Asia via Crunchyroll.