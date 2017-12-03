'Sengoku Night Blood' Episode 9 Spoilers: Nobunaga Oda to Launch Planned Attack on the Yakuma?

Sengoku Night Blood Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood," based on a popular otome smartphone game created by Marvelous and Kadokawa.

They may be arch-rivals, but it seems Nobunaga Oda and Hideyoshi Toyotomi are on to the same path of discovery on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood."

The Oda Army has taken Yuzuki captive, much to the distress of the other factions in the Gegga Tribe. However, the news barely swayed Hideyoshi, who seemed to have taken on a more responsible disposition following their previous encounter with the yakuma and the surprise attack on his town.

But he has not stopped thinking about Yuzuki and has even spent an entire day and night looking through old records with Hanbee to confirm a growing hunch. Apparently, the first appearance recorded appearance of a yakuma coincided with the disappearance of the Himemiko. Ever since then, the mysterious shadowy creatures have been roaming through Shinga unhindered.

With the arrival of the girl from another world, the yakuma seemed to have gained the shared purpose of appearing wherever Yuzuki was, an observation that has also been niggling at Nobunaga's mind.

It seems that the yakuma are after Yuzuki for her blood, which is similar to that of the Himemiko's. As to what other truths this revelation entails may soon be revealed as Nobunaga finally decides to take some action against this mysterious threat, as revealed in the synopsis for the next episode.

Nobunaga has been looking into the situation for a while and has even put together a yakuma distribution map. He is also well aware that these strange creatures are after Yuzuki, and it may not come as a surprise to him that a yakuma army is already eyeing his castle with bloodthirsty interest.

What could the supreme commander of the Oda Army be planning against the yakuma? Will it work in the way that it's intended to, or is an unexpected twist about to lay his plans to waste? Is Hideyoshi finally coming to Yuzuki's rescue, or will he instead take his time to come up with a failsafe plan to take the girl and defeat the enemies all at the same time?

"Sengoku Night Blood" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. It also airs on TV Aichi late night at 2:35 a.m. JST and on BS11 late night at 3 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed worldwide except in Asia via Crunchyroll.