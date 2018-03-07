Symphogear AXZ Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese magical girl sequel anime series, “Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV,” which has been scheduled for an April 2019 release.

A possible premiere date has been announced for the fifth season of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Senki Zesshou Symphogear (Superb Song of the Valkyries: Symphogear)."

Officially titled "Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV," the much-awaited installment has been scheduled for an April 2019 release. The announcement was reportedly made during the Symphogear Live 2018 event held on March 3 and 4 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo, Japan.

The series first aired in from January to March 2012 on Tokyo MX. It was followed by a second season titled "Senki Zesshou Symphogear G" that aired from July to September 2013. A third season titled "Senki Zesshou Symphogear GX" followed, airing from July to September 2015.

The fourth and fifth seasons were announced during the Symphogear Live 2016, and the fourth installment titled "Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ" was released in 2017 and aired from July to September.

A manga adaptation was also serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's "Newtype Ace" magazine from 2011 and 2013, and subsequently published into three collective volumes. Bushiroad has also developed a smartphone game titled "Senki Zesshou Symphogear XD Unlimited," which was released last year in June.

The series tells the story of a girl named Hibiki Tachibana, who ends up with a piece of a powerful Symphogear relic, known as Gungnir, embedded in her chest. This comes as a result of one of the Zwei Wing idols, Kanade Amou, sacrificing her life to save Hibiki from a villainous alien race known as Noise.

Hibiki eventually awakens the power of the Gungnir relic and is now fighting alongside other Symphogear wielders to protect the innocent and take down those who would dare use the Noise for their evil intentions.

Japanese animation studio Satelight will still be animating the upcoming sequel series. It is, however, not yet confirmed if Katsumi Ono, who has directed the three previous seasons, will return to direct the fifth season.

More information about "Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV" is expected to be released in the coming months.